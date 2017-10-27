Zimbabwe: Bad Boy Mukamba Goes Awol Again

Denver Mukamba has gone AWOL again. The Dynamos midfielder has been absent from the team's training this week as they prepare for the top-of-the-table clash against Ngezi Platinum at Baobab tomorrow. Mukamba and his friend Lincoln Zvasiya did not report for duty on Wednesday with coach Lloyd Mutasa professing ignorance over the duo's whereabouts.

But while Zvasiya returned yesterday, there was still no word on Mukamba. "I do not know what happened to them, we were expecting them at training, but they did not pitch up. It's sad," Mutasa told SportsZone. DeMbare are preparing for one of their biggest game of the season so far, an away trip to Ngezi at Baobab in Mhondoro tomorrow.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya says he needs a positive result and his team will be playing to win the title at the end of the season. "Dynamos gave us fame, but we are professional coaches who solely survive on coaching football and we are going to play a fixture on Saturday and it is our wish to win and help our team to keep pushing for the title," said Ndiraya.

"Dynamos have more football experience than us. I, however, believe that the African experience has taken us to where we are today. The team has worked hard throughout the whole season. This is a football match we want to win to increase our chances of winning the title and we will approach it with a sober mind. The race is getting hotter and it is important that we collect point to keep pace with the other teams.

"There is no better opportunity for us to do that than against Dynamos who have a one-point advantage over us. It is through the grace of God that we find ourselves in the position that we are in as a team. I obviously drive the technical team's vision, but it will be selfish of me not to mention what other arms of the team have done in the journey we have travelled so far.

"The management and our supporters have been very supportive and, most importantly, the community which we hail from has been firmly behind the team."