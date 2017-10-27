Kenya: Nasa, Jubilee MPs in Near Fist Fight Over Tea Bill At City Hotel

Jubilee and Nasa MPs came to a near fist fight at a Nairobi after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that he had paid refreshment bills for the opposition leaders.

The Nasa leadership had just ended a press conference at the Panafric Hotel and retreated to have refreshments when Mr Murkomen, taking advantage of the ready live TV cameras convened his press conference.

Nasa leaders, led by ODM director of elections Junet Mohammed, claimed that Kenyans across the country had shunned the repeat presidential election including in Jubilee strongholds.

But Murkomem rubbished the claims and at some point claimed that he had paid for the tea that the Nasa leaders were having inside the hotel.

"We want to tell the "National Rebel Movement" of Raila Odinga that they have no place in this elections of Kenya and he has terribly damaged his name and legacy," said Murkomen.

VERBAL EXCHANGE

"Kenyans should know Junet Mohammed is now taking tea on my bill. Junet is unschooled and incompetent on matters of elections. We politicians bail each other out when in debt. Kenyans shouldn't fight."

That is when furious Nasa leaders led by Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch stormed the press conference forcing Mr Murkomen to flee after a bitter verbal exchange.

Mr Oluoch accused the Senator of abusing Nasa leader Raila Odinga and other Nasa legislators.

The Mathare MP, who was accompanied by MPs George Aladwa (Makadara) and Ken Okoth (Kibra), among other leaders were later involved in a scuffle with some Jubilee supporters. Mr Oluoch was roughed by a group of men as Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja tried to calm the tension.

The Jubilee legislatures later walked away.

The Nasa leaders said Mr Murkomen should not have held his press conference at the same venue where they had theirs and abuse their presidential candidate.