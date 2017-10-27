26 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa, Jubilee MPs in Near Fist Fight Over Tea Bill At City Hotel

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Jubilee and Nasa MPs came to a near fist fight at a Nairobi after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that he had paid refreshment bills for the opposition leaders.

The Nasa leadership had just ended a press conference at the Panafric Hotel and retreated to have refreshments when Mr Murkomen, taking advantage of the ready live TV cameras convened his press conference.

Nasa leaders, led by ODM director of elections Junet Mohammed, claimed that Kenyans across the country had shunned the repeat presidential election including in Jubilee strongholds.

But Murkomem rubbished the claims and at some point claimed that he had paid for the tea that the Nasa leaders were having inside the hotel.

"We want to tell the "National Rebel Movement" of Raila Odinga that they have no place in this elections of Kenya and he has terribly damaged his name and legacy," said Murkomen.

VERBAL EXCHANGE

"Kenyans should know Junet Mohammed is now taking tea on my bill. Junet is unschooled and incompetent on matters of elections. We politicians bail each other out when in debt. Kenyans shouldn't fight."

That is when furious Nasa leaders led by Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch stormed the press conference forcing Mr Murkomen to flee after a bitter verbal exchange.

Mr Oluoch accused the Senator of abusing Nasa leader Raila Odinga and other Nasa legislators.

The Mathare MP, who was accompanied by MPs George Aladwa (Makadara) and Ken Okoth (Kibra), among other leaders were later involved in a scuffle with some Jubilee supporters. Mr Oluoch was roughed by a group of men as Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja tried to calm the tension.

The Jubilee legislatures later walked away.

The Nasa leaders said Mr Murkomen should not have held his press conference at the same venue where they had theirs and abuse their presidential candidate.

Kenya

President Kenyatta Hopes for United Post-Vote Country

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday sent the clearest signal that he will sit down with his arch-rival Raila Odinga in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.