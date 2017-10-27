CAPS United golden boot contender Dominic Chungwa struck twice in either half to condemn Highlanders to a nightmarish 3-1 defeat in a fast paced mid-table premiership clash played under flood lights at the National Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Chungwa opened the scores from an acute angle in the 9th minute, finishing off an earlier effort which was parried in his path by a jittery Nedrick Madeya with the Highlanders defenders guilty of ball watching.

The hosts got their second goal at the resumption of the second half with a long range Devon Chafa volley that caught the Bosso goalkeeper off his line to double the advantage for Caps.

Chungwa returned to haunt Highlanders with a 58th minute header to take his 2017 goal tally to 14. He now leads the premiership golden boot race.

Highlanders came with more impetus following the introduction of exciting linkman King Nadolo for Captain Rhaman Kutsanzira and a later introduction of Ray Lunga, the provider of an inch perfect cross that was finished off by veteran striker Ralph Matema to give Bosso a face saver.

Highlanders Coach Erol Akbay said in a post-match interview that he was disappointed with his defenders and his team's failure to convert chances that also came their way.

"Very disappointed with the way how we defended. We gave them too much space.

"We created lots of chances. At least we should have scored two or three goals," he said.

Akbay said he was also disappointed with the Caps United ball boys who were refusing to return the ball to the pitch when their team was enjoying the lead.

Caps United assistant coach Fungai Tostao Kwashi said he was thankful for the win but conceded the match was tough.

"We grateful for the win, we thank God for it... credit to Highlanders; they kept fighting. It was not as easy as the result can say," Kwashi said.

The Caps-Highlanders encounter was a rescheduled match after the two premiership heavyweights failed to fulfill their tie in the first half of the season due to Caps United's CAF Champions League commitment.

The two sides are set to meet again in Bulawayo at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the league race resumes this Friday with struggling Harare City hosting log leaders FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium while Ngezi Platinum entertain Dynamos in a top of the table clash at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

Caps United return to the National Sports Stadium on Sunday to host relegation threatened Hwange FC, among some of the matches set to be played.