Kenya: Retired President Moi Casts Vote Inside His Car

Former President Daniel Arap Moi was among thousands of voters who braved the chilly weather to cast vote at various polling centers in Nakuru County.

The former president arrived at the at Kabarak University polling station in Rongai constituency at around 1.30pm in a convey of several vehicles.

The constituency is in Nakuru County and is represented by one of his sons, Raymond Moi.

REGISTERED VOTERS

Unlike other voters, who had to queue and vote, the retired President did not leave his car with a polling clerk walking to the car to enable him vote. Mr Moi was seen being guided through the process by the clerk.

The retired president's three sons, including Raymond Moi, also voted at the same polling centre.

Mr Raymond Moi was the first to cast his vote at around 6.30am in the morning. His siblings John Mark and Philip Moi would vote later.

The polling station which is situated inside Mr Moi's expansive farm and has more than 600 registered voters.

According to Kabarak University polling station Presiding Officer Mr Jimmy Maison, by 2.30 pm, at least 265 voters had cast their votes.

MAINTAIN PEACE

In the August 8 polls more than 400 voters cast their votes at the polling station.

The former president called on Kenyans to maintain peace as they exercised their democratic right.

"I urge Kenyans to be peaceful in order to prosper as a country. Peace is paramount for any development to take place," he said.

Mr Maison said the process had gone on smoothly and not hitches were experienced. "We received materials on time and no hiccups so far," he said.