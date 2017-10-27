Kenya: Sakaja Praised for Rescuing Nasa MP During Ugly Confrontation

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has won the admiration of Kenyans online after coming to the rescue of Mathare Member of Parliament Anthony Oluoch who was involved in an altercation with Jubilee MPs.

Jubilee and Nasa MPs came to a near fist fight at a Nairobi hotel after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that he had paid refreshment bills for the opposition leaders.

The situation, which looked like it had died down with the exit of Senator Murkomen, escalated after the Mathare MP came back and engaged the Jubilee legislators in a bitter exchange.

It took the intervention of Sakaja to rescue Mr Oluoch from a group of men who roughed him up as the Jubilee leaders attempted to resume their address to the media which had initially been interrupted.