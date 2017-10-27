26 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sakaja Praised for Rescuing Nasa MP During Ugly Confrontation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Naira Habib

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has won the admiration of Kenyans online after coming to the rescue of Mathare Member of Parliament Anthony Oluoch who was involved in an altercation with Jubilee MPs.

Jubilee and Nasa MPs came to a near fist fight at a Nairobi hotel after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that he had paid refreshment bills for the opposition leaders.

The situation, which looked like it had died down with the exit of Senator Murkomen, escalated after the Mathare MP came back and engaged the Jubilee legislators in a bitter exchange.

It took the intervention of Sakaja to rescue Mr Oluoch from a group of men who roughed him up as the Jubilee leaders attempted to resume their address to the media which had initially been interrupted.

Kenya

President Kenyatta Hopes for United Post-Vote Country

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday sent the clearest signal that he will sit down with his arch-rival Raila Odinga in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.