Photo: The Herald

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai (file photo).

Newly appointed spokesperson of the MDC Alliance, professor Welshman Ncube, says people who are questioning the alliance leader, Morgan Tsvangirai's ability to lead owing to his poor health are not sensitive to the spirit of Ubuntu.

Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo media centre on Wednesday, professor Ncube said despite Tsvangirai's poor health he remains the favourite candidate for the alliance.

"We are very clear that our candidate is Morgan Tsvangirai and as an alliance, we shall do everything to campaign for him collectively. As Africans, it is such a great pity that in our country we now lack the decency of ukuba ngabantu whether we are in politics or outside politics.

As people cultured with the values and principals of Ubuntu to even have a conversation like that while someone is unwell, I just find it astonishing," said Ncube while responding a question from a journalist on whether the alliance was considering Tsvangirai's replacement owing to his deteriorating health.

Tsvangirai, last year, disclosed that he was fighting cancer of the colon. Early last month, he was airlifted to South African on a life-support system after his health drastically deteriorated as he was attending an MDC Alliance strategic meeting in Kadoma.

Ncube said it is not proper for people to talk about someone's health in public.

"My upbringing in every respect of life tells me we should not have a conversation like that at all. It is in bad taste and it is un-African. It is just not the right thing to do," said Ncube.

The MDC president said among the alliance's leaders, Tsvangirai remains more popular.

"As an alliance, we remain very much focused that historically that in terms of support base, in terms of experience, president Tsvangirai remains our best candidate. There is no doubt about that. We will campaign for him without any fear or duress," said professor Ncube.