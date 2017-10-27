Gaborone — Dolphins Basketball Club architectured their own downfall in their October 25 game against Ferroviario de Maputo as they squandered a healthy 28-14 first quarter lead only to go down 79-92 at the final buzzer.

Dolphin's point guard, Kesaobaka Ndawanya put up a man-of-the-match performance recording 30 points and picking 12 rebounds to guide Dolphins to a good performance that only needed a victory to accompany it.

The local boys, however, could not maintain consistence in all the quarters, as they gave away a lot of turnover in the second quarter that led to Ferroviario cutting the deficit.

Things went haywire for Dolphins in the second and third quarter onwards when Ferroviario reflected well on the offensive side of the court and took a 20 point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Dolphins, however, came strong in the last quarter making a total of 29 baskets to finish the game with 79 points, but it was however too little too late as the game finished 79-92 in favour of the Mozambicans.

Despite finishing the game with the highest record of baskets that any Botswana team had scored in this year's championships, Dolphins only have one win under their belt, while Ferroviario's win against the Dolphins was their second of the tournament.

Another local team, Troopers lost 102-42 to InterClude of Angola with InteClube's strong forward, Gerson da Silva Domingos scoring 21 points while Henry Okechukwu added 17 points.

Meanwhile, Angolan sides Recreativo de Libolo and InterClube have secured the two Zone 6 tickets available to the FIBA Africa Champions Cup set to be held in December in Tunisia.

Both sides are unbeaten in five games at the regional competition that attracted seven teams from four countries.

Libolo had it easy against Ferroviario de Beira 79-47 despite a close first quarter that saw the Mozambican champions lead 19-17.

Libolo's superstars, Reggie Moore and Divaldo Mbunga scored 14 and 12 points respectively to guide Libolo to a much deserved victory over the Beira outfit that until that moment still hand a chance to qualify for the continental showpiece.

Raul Duarte's side that boasts massive experience having reached the FIBA Africa Champions Cup last year has been exceptional and hot favourites to win the championship.

Source : BOPA