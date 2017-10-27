26 October 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Khama Receives New Envoys

By Mmoniemang Motsamai

Gaborone — Three newly appointed envoys to Botswana presented credentials to President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama yesterday (October 26) in Gaborone.

First to present letters of credence was Palestine Ambassador, Ms Taghrid Senouar, who is the first ambassador to be accredited to Botswana.

Ms Senouar, who will execute her duties based in Zimbabwe, said she foresaw the possibilities of exploring fields of mutual interest for the two countries as well as exchange programmes.

"We could explore some bilateral relations in agriculture, business and other areas of mutual interest," she said.

Newly appointed Tanzanian High Commissioner to Botswana, Mr Sylvester Ambokile said Botswana and Tanzania enjoyed excellent relations since the times of the founding presidents Mwalimu Nyerere and Sir Seretse Khama.

He said he was looking forward to strengthening the historic friendship between the two nations

"As you may know, we have excellent relations with Botswana. Tanzania and Botswana are bound by a strong relationship," he said.

He said he intended to lure Tanzanian investors to Botswana, especially that they were working towards making Tanzania more industrious," he said.

Mr Ambokile, who will be based in Pretoria, South Africa, further said Botswana was a peaceful country and that Tanzania could learn from her, especially in the field of mining.

Lithuania Ambassador, Ms Sigute Jakstonyte said her country was looking forward to exploring fruitful relations with Botswana in economic fields.

She said her country was a power house in ICT and hoped that the two countries would exchange the expertise.

She said tourism was high in her agenda of mutual cooperation as there was so much her country could learn from Botswana.

In addition, Ms Jakstonyte said she would encourage Batswana students to go and study in her country through EU scholarships that were available in her country

"I will also encourage people from my country to come and tour Botswana," she said.

Ms Jakstonyte will also be based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Source : BOPA

