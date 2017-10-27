Masvingo — A public debate on the on-going BVR registration process hosted by television personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa ended prematurely on Thursday after Zanu PF youths jeered speakers including MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

The debate which was done in partnership with the Election Resource Center had the newly appointed provincial minister Dr Paul Chimedza of Zanu PF, MDC-T's Mwonzora, Harrison Mudzuri (PDP) and Jefferson Chitando (NPP) as panellists.

The chaos started when Ruvheneko informed the audience that she was delaying the debate with a few minutes to allow Mwonzora to arrive.

This did not go down well with the Zanu PF youths who felt the opposition politician was not of importance as other panellists were already at the venue. The youths forced the debate to start in the absence of Mwonzora.

All hell broke loose when Mwonzora later joined the debate and gave his remarks before Zanu PF youths started heckling the outspoken MDC-T spokesman while jeering at contributions from the audience regarding the irregularities of the on-going Biometric Voter Registration, forcing Ruvheneko to end the debate prematurely.

"A discussion about elections is a very emotional subject; we had anticipated a fruitful engagement with the Masvingo community but that was never to be as a result of the disturbances within the audience," Ruvheneko said.

Mwonzora, after the debate which lasted less than an hour, said he was unfazed by Zanu PF antics of bussing in misinformed youths to debates of national importance.

"This only shows that we are dealing with a party which is against progress, we had come together as different political parties to deliberate on how best we can improve our country's electoral system but we end up seeing a group of uneducated overzealous youths coming to cause commotion," said Mwonzora.