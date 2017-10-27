South Africa: Chinese Embassy Responds to Former Ambassador's Statement On Guptas

China's former ambassador to South Africa, Zhong Jianhua, has admitted that he met the infamous Gupta family, reports revealed on Thursday.

However, details of the nature of their meeting and what was discussed, is unknown.

On Thursday, eNCA reported that Jianhua answered a question from the audience during a seminar at Oxford University in which he stated that he had met with the Gupta family during his time as China's ambassador to South Africa.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, the Chinese embassy said it could neither verify nor offer further information on the meeting referred to by Jianhua.

However, it assured South Africans that the Chinese work in accordance with the laws of their hosting countries.

"The Chinese Embassy can confidently assure the South African public that the Chinese government strictly requires Chinese companies to operate in accordance with the law of hosting countries, including that of South Africa. The Chinese government does not protect companies that are involved in questionable or illegal activities," embassy spokesperson Yu Yong aid in an email.

Jianhua served as ambassador to South Africa between 2007 and 2012.

This was around the same time that Virenda Gupta was High Commissioner of India, who is not related to the controversial Gupta family.

News24