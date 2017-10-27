Photo: New Zimbabwe

Opposition parties accuse President Robert Mugabe's ruling party of thuggery, violence.

ZANU PF youths Wednesday attacked Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) employees when they visited the ruling party Councilor Betty Dokora's home to investigate last week's clashes between MDC-T and Zanu PF members.

ZPP is led by award winning human rights activist, Jestina Mukoko, who was in 2008 kidnapped and detained by state security agents.

Last week, attackers used machetes on MDC-T supporters leading to serious injuries to some of the opposition members who are still battling for life at Chitungwiza hospital.

In a statement issued Thursday, ZPP said their Information officer Malvern Mkudu and driver Pascal Gonzo were surprised to see Dokora accompanied by 12 youths when she arrived at her home in Unit N.

Councilor Dokora had asked the two to wait for her after indicating she was nearby when Mkudu phoned her enquiring about her whereabouts.

According to the statement, "the youths immediately pounced on Mkudu and others rushed to deal with Gonzo who was parked outside."

"Mkudu's documents were confiscated while Dokora sat and never bothered to restrain the aggressive youths. They were only restrained by five men in plain clothes who claimed to be police officers. They ordered the youths to hand back the identity documents," the statement further said.

"Mkudu was forced into a police vehicle and taken to Makoni Police Station whilst Gonzo was ordered to follow behind. Mkudu was, however, not charged but police took his details and released him," said ZPP.

The violence in Chitungwiza Unit N has escalated with reports saying the Zanu PF leaders who perpetrated the violence have been attacked by members of the public with some of them said to be in hiding.

Social movement Tajamuka/Sesijikile says it is tracking down violent Zanu PF members in the town where police are accused by members of the public for selectively applying the law.

Police early this week professed ignorance over the violence in the town.