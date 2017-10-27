Photo: allafrica.com

Former war veterans minister Tshinga Dube and leader of a rival war veterans association, George Mlala,

Former War Veterans minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube faces a $15 000 lawsuit from the leader of a rival war veterans association, George Mlala, who is accusing the former of defaming him.

Dube was recently fired from government by President Mugabe who dropped him when he reshuffled his cabinet.

The decorated former army officer crossed the line when he called on President Mugabe to name his successor, a taboo in Zanu PF.

Now he faces another problem after Mlala, the deputy chairman of the Mandi Chimene led Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) faction, slapped him with a lawsuit.

The outfit is aligned to the Generation 40 (G40) faction in Zanu PF. G40 is thought to be Mugabe's project.

According to summons filed at the Bulawayo High Court on October 26, Mlala accuses Dube of defaming him while addressing a war veterans meeting at Stanley Square in Bulawayo on July 16, 2017.

According to Mlala, through his lawyers, Phulu and Ncube legal practitioners, Dube told the meeting that the former, "is a corrupt thief of the highest order and the devil incarnate."

Other allegations are that Mlala "was extorting cash from a businessman in the city for protection and externalising much needed foreign currency.

"Mlala was a mercenary and enemy of Zanu PF working towards destroying the party".

The summons further allege that Dube said Mlala "was given $30 000 by a businessman as protection fee and that he was corrupt."

Mlala is denying all the allegations and Dube has 10 days to respond to the summons.