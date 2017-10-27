Cameroon: Gynaecological Cancer - Experts Edified On Updated Apparatus

A workshop on an advanced technique in medical imaging (MRI) took place yesterday, at the CHRACERH.

Radiologists and gynecologists work together, but at times without knowing what they are exactly working on. In a bid to better diagnose and treat women with gynecological and obstetric cancers, a group of experts from the Cameroon Society of Radiology and Radiation Therapy and some Gynaecological and Obstetric specialists met yesterday, October 25, 2017 at the Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Repro ductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH) to better understand the functioning and existence of the medical emerging technique- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in the country.

The Administrator of CHRACERH, Professor Jean Marie Kasia, who was also the moderator during discussions, lauded the occasion designed to help medical experts get first hand information on the MRI, its usage and advantages. Such an opportunity, Prof Kasia said, was important particularly to the hospital whose focus is on the reproductive health of women and gynecological and obstetric related diseases such as cancer.

Discussing under the theme, "The Contribution of MRI in Gynecological and Obstetric Cancers", the Secretary General of the Cameroon Society of Radiology and Radiation Therapy, Professor Boniface Moifo said MRI is used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body in both health and disease. MRI scanners, he noted, use strong magnetic fields, radio waves, and field gradients to generate images of the organs in the body that cannot be seen well with X-rays, CT scans or ultrasound. The apparatus is also known as nuclear magnetic resonance imaging used in creating de tailed images of the human body.

According to Prof Boniface Moifo, it is the most apt tool to prognosis, diagnosis and provides detailed information on the functioning of body parts. He suggested that women with high risk of cancer especially breast cancer need to undertake an MRI test because the technique will provide very detailed results of the state of the body part under examination. Unlike other imaging forms like X-rays or CT scans, Boniface Moifo said MRI does not use ionizing radiation, thus limiting the danger that comes with its usage. The workshop permitted medical experts to know that the MRI apparatus is available in Cameroon at certain clinics.