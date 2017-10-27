Cameroon: Employment Trade Fair Underway in Douala

The forum which brings together employers and job seekers is aimed at fighting unemployment.

The Regional Delegation for Employment and Vocational Training for the Littoral is currently organizing an employment trade fair christened "Carrefour des métiers et bourse de l'emploi" in view of fighting unemployment by bringing both employers and jobseekers together to chart on employment opportunities and new professions available in the job market. Speaking during the opening ceremony of the forum on October 24 at the conference hall of the Centre de Formation Professionelle d'Excellence in Douala, the Secretary General at the Littoral Governor's office, Kilou Nana, representing the governor, said, the massive attendance of companies depicts the support of the business class for government's fight against unemployment. He therefore called on job seekers to be attentive during presentations.

The Regional Delegate for Employment and Vocational Training, Telep Claude Bernard said the employ ment trade fair which is in its maiden edition in Douala was initiated by the central administration since 2011 in Yaounde to enable exchanges between job seekers and employers on job opportunities but also on new professions in the job market.

The trade fair which brings together over 15,000 visitors and over a hundred companies comprise three main dimensions; an employment junction where companies can provide information on opportunities and orientations on new professions in the sector; an employment forum with the objective of promoting employment within the Littoral Region and an employment stock exchange with meetings between employers and job seekers and access to the employment internet portal. He disclosed that the unemployment rate in the Littoral Region stands at 7.1 per cent while the under employment rate stands at 43.7 per cent.

Issues discussed at the conferences and workshops centre on themes such as the role of professional training in the emergence of Cameroon, the elaboration of a professional project for choosing domains of training, the state of affairs in government programmes and projects, qualifications and competitiveness of the national economy as well as a zoom on the numeric professions. The trade fair ends today October 26, 2017.