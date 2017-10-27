The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of scattered thunderstorms in parts of the country today and urged people to take precautionary measures such as avoiding outdoor activities during the thunderstorms. In a statement yesterday, the MSD said some parts of the country will receive some rainfall, with Manicaland set to get in excess of 50mm.

"A cloud band is expected to enter Zimbabwe this evening (yesterday) Thursday 26 October from Botswana and Zambia and spread eastwards to cover the country by Friday (today)," said the department. "Coupled with pressure rises off the Durban coast, this will result in convergence across Zimbabwe."

According to the forecast, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland provinces and north of the Midlands would be cloudy, with isolated thunderstorms. Matabeleland South, Masvingo, south of Midlands and Manicaland will be cloudy, with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cooler than of late, except along the Zambezi Valley, the department said. The department warned members of the public not to seek shelter under trees or in isolated sheds during thunderstorms.

"The use of electronic devices is strongly discouraged unless there is an emergency," it said. The department also said strong winds were a danger to infrastructure and buildings, and urged people to adequately secure their rooftops and building structures to avoid damage.

"The public is also urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during these thunderstorms," said the weather department. Over the past week, some parts of the country experienced high temperatures.