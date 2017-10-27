Eritrea: The Number of Sea Turtles Increases in NRS

Asmara — As a result of the strong conservation effort conducted from 1994 to 2004, the number of the sea turtles, that have in on the verge extinction, has significantly increased.

The director of Research at the Ministry of Marine Resources, Mr. Tekle Mengistu indicating that the five species of sea turtles found in Eritrea that have worldwide significance have greatly increased in number. He also called for strict preservation activities.

Indicating that only one sea turtle out of 1000 hatched turtles has been able to survive and reproduce; Mr. Tekle said that 210 out of the 300 islands of Eritrea are conducive for sea turtles reproduction and habitation. He also pointed out that Ras Garman and Barasole in particular are more convenient for sea turtle reproduction.

Mr. Tekle reiterated that the Ministry of Marine Resources has declared a proclamation regarding sea turtles and called reinforcing participation in the effort being exerted to preserve the bushes and mangroves in the coastal areas that are convenient for marine habitat.

Mr. Tekle indicated that since 2005 Eritrean tags have been attached on more than 170 sea turtles and released back to the sea. He further said that seminars will be organized to the residents of the islands and coastal areas with a view to increase their awareness on the importance of preserving the sea turtles.