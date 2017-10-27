26 October 2017

Eritrea: Remarkable Health Care Services in Hal Hal Sub Zone

Keren — Sister Lucia Elias, head of the Halhal health center, indicated that commendable health care service is being provided to the residents of the Halhal sub-zone. Sister Lucia also said that owing to the sustainable awareness raising campaigns the prevalence of communicable diseases as well as death during delivery has significantly been reduced.

Sister Lucia indicated that the health center has been conducting workshops as well as environmental sanitation popular campaigns with a view to enhance the awareness of the public on health issues.

She reiterated that more than 4 thousand impregnated mosquito nets were distributed to residents of Halhal, Mai Awalid, and Fenshebeku administrative areas, and 249 more were provided to pregnant women.

The Hal-Hal healthcare center provides health services to 60-70 patients on a daily basis.

She further pointed out that the health center which has 16 professionals and 25 beds provides OPD services, pre and post natal treatments, pharmaceutical, vaccination, as well laboratory services.

The administrator of Qerxet administrative area, Mr. Salih Mahmud indicated that the regrouping of the once scattered villages has enabled the residents to become beneficiaries of potable water supply, educational services ranging from pre-school to junior high, as well as mobile telephone service network.

