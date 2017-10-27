Eritrea: Concert By German Symphony Orchestra

Asmara — A German Symphony orchestra conducted a concert in Cinema Asmara on 23 October, here in the Capital.

The musical concert in which ministers, senior government officials, diplomatic corps and a number of artists participated, was organized in cooperation with the Commission of Culture and Sports and the Embassy of Germany in Eritrea.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, Ambassador Zemede Tekle said that the concert will significantly contribute in the advancement of the bilateral relations between the two countries and in particularly in exchanging cultural experiences.

Ambassador of Germany in Eritrea, Mr. Andreas Zimmer on his part said that the orchestra is performing for the third time in Eritrea and that attests to the growing relation between the two countries and commended all that contributed for the success of the program.

It is to be recalled that the German Symphony Leipzig musical troupe staged music performance during the Independence Day Silver Jubilee celebrations.