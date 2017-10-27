27 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Call Her Doctor Kirsty Coventry

By Gilbert Munetsi

Swimming sensation Kirsty Coventry yesterday became the first Zimbabwean athlete to be conferred with an honorary doctorate in sports science degree by Bindura University of Science Education's National Sports Academy at a ceremony where President Mugabe capped 3 725 graduates. She assumes the new title of Dr Kirsty Coventry. The Olympian, who could not be in the country to receive the accolade, had her mother, Lyn, receiving it on her behalf.

Described by the President as Zimbabwe's Golden Girl and described by administrator Paul Chingoka as a national treasure, Coventry was recognised with the internationally-recognised accolade for raising the country's flag high and inspiring people of all ages across the racial and geographical divide. BUSE Vice-Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje reckoned she had achieved a feat in the field of sport that needed special reward and his institution was highly honoured to award her with the PHD at their 16th graduation ceremony.

There were only two other PHD graduates -- Chipo Muzenda and Emmanuel Mavhura -- who both excelled in their Philosophy in Disaster Management programme. Thirty-four year old Coventry, who has retired from active swimming, majored in backstroke and the individual medley where her medals haul collectively amounted to 14 gold and seven silver from the All-Africa Games, three gold and five silver from the World Championships and a gold medal from the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

During the long part of her sporting career, Kirsty was attached to the Longhorn Aquatics, represented Auburn University and was under the tutelage of Kim Brackin and David Marsh. In her bid to give back to her country, she has since established the Kirsty Coventry Academy that is based at Cornerstone School in Chitungwiza and the four codes she specialises in are swimming, rugby, basketball and soccer.

