Burundi: Houses and Infrastructures Under Threat of Gully in Musaga Area

On the second avenue of Musaga neighborhood in the southern part of the capital Bujumbura, on the right side, a ravine of Mpimba River represents a threat to people and infrastructures surrounding the locality. When it rains, the ravine banks becomes wider and wider. Sand bags have been packed to protect and prevent the dangerous situation but in vain.

Désiré Bigirimana, a resident of Musaga locality says the Mpimba River risks to collapse at any time.

"The gully is now getting deeper and deeper", he says. He urges the government to rehabilitate the river before the situation becomes worse and worse as the gully is a perceived threat to houses and infrastructures of the area. He says if nothing is done, the bridge, houses and some infrastructures risk collapsing.

The Fundamental School - Musaga 3 is under threat. The surrounding walls have collapsed. Esperance Nimbesha, the headmaster of the school alerts the government to do its best to secure her school. "We pay much attention during children's playtime. An accident may occur at any time", she says. She also says toilets are now affected. They risk falling down at any time. We doubt that this year ends without any problem.

Residents of the locality say the local administration is aware of the dangerous situation. Antoine Rumenyetso, a local administrative chief in Musaga area says there are three ravines that represent a serious threat to houses and infrastructures of Musaga area in southern Bujumbura the capital.

"Nyakivumba and Nyakizu ravines which are a threat to the bridge on 12 avenue and Musaga Municipal Lycée, are added to Mpimba ravine that causes deep fear to people living around", he says.

He urges Musaga residents to grow trees around the shores of the river, avoid throwing wastes into the river and respect 25 meters from the river when they want to build houses or any infrastructure.

"Residents who live near the mountains should also avoid digging up gravel and grow trees to avoid any landslide", he says.

Rumenyetso appeals to the government and humanitarian organizations to rehabilitate the ravines as soon as possible before any severe damage happens.

The Ntahangwa River poses another threat to both public and private infrastructures. Some school classes around it have collapsed and some roads have been destroyed in different places. Most houses built near the river's edge have also fallen down or are about to collapse. Some homeowners have already moved to avoid any danger. They ask the government to intervene immediately.