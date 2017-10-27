Sudan: White Nile Government Signs Three Agreements With Malaysia's Bionas Group

Kosti — The White Nile State Government has signed with the Malaysia's Bionas Group three investment agreements including construction of a $ 302 million waste recycling and treatment plant, agricultural and animal resources investment in Al Salam Locality and the White Nile Air Lines through provision of two domestic aircrafts, three international aircraft, a flight training center and a jet fuel station to supply international aviation.

The Chairman of the Higher Council for Environment and Urban Development Abdulrahman Mohamed Essa signed on behalf of the White State's Government and Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Bionas Group Mrs. Zurina Amnan signed for her group.

The signing ceremony was attended, at the Government Secretariat General in the city of Rabak, by the White Nile Wali (governor) Dr. Abdul-Hamid Musa Kasha, Speaker of the Legislative Council Ismail Nawai and a number of members of the state government and businessmen from Bionas Group.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Dr. Kasha expressed readiness of the State Government to provide all necessary facilities for the group, stressing keenness to enhance cooperation with the Bionas group.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Zurina Amnan reviewed the possibilities of the group, pointing out that the agricultural investment project aims to achieve self-sufficiency of citizens, adding that the idea of the project is to enable each farmer to own a farm of 10 acres for animal production and vegetables, in addition to providing opportunities for jobs and prevent the migration of youth.

Mrs. Zurina Amnan pointed out that the waste recycling project would produce 576 megawatts of electricity for 200,000 homes, adding that the selection of the group for the White Nile State is for its strategic location, its advantages and potential in agricultural and animal resources production.

For his part, the Head of the Higher Council for Environment and Urban Development explained that the waste recycling project was the latest waste recycling plant in Africa, explaining that the plant will work in an integrated manner in the collection and recycling of waste through three units in Kosti, Rabak and Al-Qetaina.