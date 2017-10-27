Sudan to Host Regular Session of Arab Parliament Next Tuesday

Khartoum — Sudan is due to host, next Tuesday, the second session of the Arab Parliament legislative term, in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum.

The Arab Parliament session will be preceded by the meetings of its permanent committees in 29 and 29 of current October, where the committee of the foreign affairs, politics and national security will discuss number of issues relevant to the threats the Arab region is facing.

The committee of the legislative and legal affairs will discuss number of the Arab draft guide law, while, the committee of the economic and financial affairs will discuss the issues of the Arab economic integration, besides the discussion of number of issues in fields of the woman, youth, education, health and social development to be discussed by the Arab Parliament committee of social affairs.

The parliament session will focus on the developments in the Palestinian cause and the role of the Arab Parliament in facing Israel attempts to penetrate in the African continent.

The Arab parliament regular session, to be held in Khartoum next Tuesday, will also discuss the sustainable development as part of the Arab national security in the framework of the Arab sustainable development strategy for the years (2015-2025), alongside the identification of the joint Arab action priorities, and the activation of the Arab agreements and guiding laws in accordance with the outcomes of the regular conferences of the heads of Arab parliaments.

In this context, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, met with the Deputy Chairman of the Arab Parliament, Adel Baiumi, and discussed with him importance of enhancing efforts of the parliamentary action, and strengthening cooperation ties between the council and Arab parliaments.