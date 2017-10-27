26 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Asserts State's Support to Human Rights Commission

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman, has asserted the state's support to the Commission of Human Rights to enable it to carry its role as required.

This came during his meeting, Thursday, at his office at the Republican Palace the head of the National Commission for Human Rights, Horiya Ismail, and discussed with her the commission's plan for the human rights, requirements for enhancing its progress in the country, and the obstacles facing the commission's work, besides the construction of a permanent residence to the commission. Meanwhile, the Vice President has asserted the role of all the partners' working in the field of human rights.

