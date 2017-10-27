Sudan: Deputy Speakers Calls for Combating Poverty

Khartoum — The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Ahmed Mohamed Adam Al-Tegani called the government institutions to combat and curb poverty amid the society.

Addressing a workshop on Role of Microfinance in Curbing Poverty organized by the Assembly's Committee on Social Affairs, Youth and Sport in collaboration with Bosality Corporation for Sustainable Development , the Deputy Speaker said workshop outcome would provide data and reflect the international experiments that support organs operating in combating poverty.

Chairman of the Assembly Social Affairs Committee, Al-Tayeb Al-Ghazali indicated to efforts being made to alleviate poverty through financing institutions.

He said despite the huge support the number of poor is growing and reached 700,0000 families , commending experiment of Microfinance Corporation.

Director of Bosality Corporation for Sustainable Development , Eman Al-Ghattass reviewed projects implemented by the Corporation in area of alleviation of poverty , pointing to experiments of her Corporation with the Microfinance Corporation in supporting the vulnerable categories.