Sudan: Govt, EU Share Identical Views Over Issues of Peace and Human Trafficking

Khartoum — Sudan and the European(EU) reiterated identical of their views over issues of peace and human trafficking combatting as well as supporting the ongoing guns collection operation in the Country.

The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman briefed the EU Ambassador to Sudan, Jean Michel Dumond in the Republican Palace, Thursday on firearms collection process which scored great success at its initial stages, which implicitly supports combatting human trafficking , and drugs besides decreasing tribal disputes.

Director of European Affairs Department at Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Khalid Musa, said in press statements that the Vice-President asked EU to provide a political and technical support to ongoing arms collection operation.

He stated that the meeting discussed the state efforts to resettle the displaced people , indicating to the State keenness to shift from stage of humanitarian assistance to development.

The Ambassador added that the EU Ambassador affirmed EU support to government efforts to collect firearms.

He further added that the European diplomat appreciated the government endeavors to realize peace through the AU High-level Implementation Panel(AUHIP) led by Thabo Mbeki, and Sudan hosting the South Sudanese refugees, underlining EU backing Sudan to host the Regional Center for Combatting Human Trafficking.