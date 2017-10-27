26 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister Affirms Importance of Reactivating Role of Communities in Funding Projects

Khartoum — Minister of Federal Government Chamber , Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim has underscored importance of reactivating roles of communities in financing development and service projects in the country.

This came while the Minister was chairing a meeting which was attended by Ministers of State at Federal Government Chamber , Abul-Gasim Imam, Maj. Gen. Omran Yahya , Undersecretary of the Chamber , Sidiq Guma'a, Darfur commissions, and directors of the Ministry departments.

The meeting discussed the Federal Government Chamber plan for year 2018.

Dr Faisal gave directive for holding specialized sittings with reconstruction funds , Darfur Peace Office and departments of the Ministry to adjust the plan according to directives of the strategic planning.

The Minister described the 2018 plan as inclusive and came in line with recommendations of the national dialogue.

