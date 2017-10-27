Sudan to Host Ordinary Session of Arab Parliament Next Tuesday

Khartoum — Sudan to host the 2nd convocation of the Arab Parliament in Friendship Hall in Khartoum next Tuesday.

The permanent committees will hold meetings prior to the Arab Parliament sitting to discuss threats facing the Arab region , a number of bills, and Arab economic integration as well as issues of women, youth, education, health and social development.

The meeting of Arab Parliament will focus on development of Palestinian cause and the roleof the Arab Parliament to confront Israel attempts to infiltrate into Africa.

The Arab Parliament will also discuss issues of sustainable development , priorities of Joint Arab action, revival of Arab agreements and laws according to outcome of regular conferences of Speakers of Arab Parliaments.

In this context, the Speaker of the National Assembly , Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer met with Deputy Speaker of Arab Parliament Adil Al-Bayoumi and discussed importance of boosting the parliamentary efforts and cementing ties of cooperation between the National Assembly and Arab parliaments.