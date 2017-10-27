Zimbabwe: Musicians Unite for Ubuntu Dinner

In a bid to encourage and empower local communities, an organisation Arise Africa Cause in conjunction with Kingdom Swag has organised a dinner dubbed Ubuntu Legacy Cocktail that will be held at Nyamutamba Hotel in Chitungwiza this Sunday. The dinner and concert will feature top gospel musicians The Charambas, Mechanic Manyeruke, Bethen Pasinawako, Tatenda Mahachi, Tamuka Marodza and Sebastain Magacha among others.These established musicians will be mixing with several upcoming artistes that have been groomed by Kingdom Swag. Some of them include Soul Junior, Uncle Tee, Reel Tingz and J Real among others. Event coordinator Tariro Kamumvuri said they wanted to empower upcoming musicians from different churches and communities by linking them with established musicians.

"We want them to have an appreciation of gospel music and that is the reason why we called these top gospel musicians. As churches organisations we feel we have to assist talents in communities so that they reach their destinations," he said. He said they have been grooming several musicians since 2010 and it is high time the young stars hit the market.

"This is a new breed of gospel artistes that we have been grooming and working with since 2010. We are believing this investment to take them to the next level," he said.