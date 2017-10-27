Kenya: Netizens Find Time to Wish Kenyatta Happy Birthday

With the repeat presidential elections coming to end in most parts of the country, Kenyans still found time to send birthday messages to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta, who cast his vote at at Mutomo Primary School in Gatundu South constituency, is turning 56 years old.

The coincidence of the date of his birthday and repeat presidential election has not gone unnoticed by Kenyans on social media.

Here are some of the birthday messages from KOT:

Happy Birthday H.E Uhuru M. Kenyatta

God bless you and your family...

-- Elizabeth Keygoh (@EKigoh) October 26, 2017

@UKenyatta Happy birthday Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta

-- stephen (@nyoikestephen) October 26, 2017

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. PRESIDENT UHURU MUIGAI KENYATTA

H.E, EGH. Commander in Chief Of armed forces and Head of State of the republic of Kenya

-- Jackson Muhia (@jackson_muhia) October 26, 2017

My vote will be the gift am giving to my President. Happy birthday Mr.Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.Long live my President pic.twitter.com/nW2nxFL3NC

-- Lilian Gathungu (@gathungu_lilian) October 26, 2017

To you Mr president(Uhuru Kenyatta) as you turn 56,

this my prayer to you.Psalms 56.

Amen

Happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/NsV9yj62oL

-- Slyviahpeters (@slyviahpeters) October 26, 2017

Hillary Rodham Clinton ( @HillaryClinton )

Godbless Jonathan Lema ( @godbless_lema )

Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta ( @UKenyatta )#Happybirthday

-- 🇹🇿Rutaraka Ate🇹🇿 (@rutaraka) October 26, 2017

@UKenyatta

*🤝NINA UHURU KUCHAGUA UHURU TENA*

*HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR PRESIDENT.

MY VOTE YOUR BIRTHDAY GIFT*

*Toto Dolly a loyal voter* pic.twitter.com/8z6KunmQp1

-- Toto Dolly (@CarinaDolfin) October 26, 2017

Happy Birthday! President Uhuru. God bless you with many more years.

-- James G. Gathenya (@GathuoJames) October 26, 2017

Happy Birthday His Execellency President Uhuru Kenyatta.

-- Andrey Njoks (@andrey_njoks) October 26, 2017

Happy Birthday To me and all others whom we share this great day, including His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta!Such a rare coincidence that we will be participating in these historic repeat presidential elections on our birthdays😊🎈🕯 pic.twitter.com/kKldyZGQPZ

-- Kamau (@Its_Kamau) October 26, 2017