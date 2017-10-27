26 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Here is Chiloba's Response to Junet Mohamed's Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezra Chiloba has rubbished claims that he is pulling strings behind the scene in the presidential election despite being on leave.

In a tweet, Chiloba responded to claims by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed alleging that he is facilitate rigging process in favour of the ruling Jubilee in the election held on Thursday October 26.

Chiloba took a three-week leave last week in what sources close to commission termed as a "personal decision (on Chiloba's part) to be away in order to build confidence in stakeholders" who had complained about him.

FRAUDULENT RESULTS

"Chiloba is now a consultant in chief for Jubilee within the commission and is outrightly procuring fraudulent results to be tallied and posted as votes cast in Nasa strongholds. This is criminal. We invite the DCI to immediately commence investigations and probe the CEO plus any election official who may have yielded to his demands," Mohamed said on Thursday shortly after the conclusion of the voting exercise.

But in his response Chiloba termed to Mohamed's claims as "misleading allegations" about him.

Kenya

President Kenyatta Hopes for United Post-Vote Country

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday sent the clearest signal that he will sit down with his arch-rival Raila Odinga in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.