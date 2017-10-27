Kenya: Here is Chiloba's Response to Junet Mohamed's Claims

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezra Chiloba has rubbished claims that he is pulling strings behind the scene in the presidential election despite being on leave.

In a tweet, Chiloba responded to claims by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed alleging that he is facilitate rigging process in favour of the ruling Jubilee in the election held on Thursday October 26.

Chiloba took a three-week leave last week in what sources close to commission termed as a "personal decision (on Chiloba's part) to be away in order to build confidence in stakeholders" who had complained about him.

FRAUDULENT RESULTS

"Chiloba is now a consultant in chief for Jubilee within the commission and is outrightly procuring fraudulent results to be tallied and posted as votes cast in Nasa strongholds. This is criminal. We invite the DCI to immediately commence investigations and probe the CEO plus any election official who may have yielded to his demands," Mohamed said on Thursday shortly after the conclusion of the voting exercise.

But in his response Chiloba termed to Mohamed's claims as "misleading allegations" about him.