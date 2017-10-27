Botswana: Artistes to Sing for Charity

Gaborone — In the festive spirit of giving, Esteres Boutique Agency will host a Carols by Candlelight for Thuto Boswa Rehabilitation Centre on December 9 at 5pm at Thapong Visual Art Gallery.

The evening will comprise of carols by candlelight led by various vocal artistes such as Abigal Isa, Lee, Zanele Tumelo, Thato Chuma and The TAMMA Marimba Band.

Each artiste will conduct popular carols while attendees will get to sing along with some of their favourite artistes.

Speaking in an interview with BOPA this week, Esteres Boutique Agency director, Michelle Phetlhe said they were in talks with some retailers for donation of school bags, shoes and t-shirts, and some supermarkets to assist with snacks.

Phetlhe said she was looking forward to making a bunch of kids smile.

"Our objective is to make the festive spirit come alive for the children at Thuto Boswa" she said.

She pointed out that Esteres encourages Corporate Social Responsibility as much as it does with Individual Social Responsibility.

"We create the opportunity to allow those that may not always know where to start to start in a big way," she said.

She noted that they wanted to create good memories for the children.

"We aim to have individuals leave having had an experience and learned something they can use and pass on," she said.

Phetlhe said philanthropy was introduced to her at an early age by her late mother.

She said when she was growing up she learned to appreciate those less fortunate and had since incorporated this into her personal life and work.

She encouraged people to make an individual difference and cultivate Individual Social Responsibility and companies to maintain Corporate Social Responsibility as both were equally important.

Thuto Boswa Rehabilitation Centre is a Non-Governmental Organisation for people with disabilities, which was established by the Camp Hill Trust in 1981.

The school has an enrolment capacity of 35 boys and girls aged between 16 and 35.

The Centre accommodates people with different types of disabilities, being intellectual and physical.

They come to school every morning from Monday to Friday 7:30am to 3:30pm then they are transported back home.

The school curriculum comprises of horticulture, leather works and dressmaking.

Tickets for the event will sell for P50 and it is required that each individual brings a canned food item to the event.

GabzFm, Phakalane Lions Club, Samsung and Digi Print are the corporates assisting.

More sponsors are welcome to come on board and make the event a success.

Esteres Boutique Agency, founded in 2009 by Michelle Phetlhe and Event Concierge, offers PR, Marketing and Advertising Solutions, which are tailor-made for each client looking at their target audience and budget.

Esteres is her maiden surname 'Seretse' spelt backwards.

Source : BOPA