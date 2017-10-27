Kenya: Video of Migori Protesters on Lunch Break Goes Viral

A video showing protestors in Migori taking some time out from violent confrontation with the police to prepare a meal by the roadside has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a group of youth, mainly men, are seen helping each other prepare a meal of ugali with vegetables.

At a source of fire, the group is seen using firewood and three stones to prepare their meal.

Migori is one of the counties, in Nasa strongholds where the voting exercise failed to take off as youths engaged police officers in running battles the whole day.

There have been reports of fatalities and injuries across the counties that were rocked by violence and clashes between rioters and police officers on Election Day.

When Migori protesters took a break for lunch #ElectionBoycottKE pic.twitter.com/ox707Wgxjo

-- Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 26, 2017

The video evoked mixed reaction from Kenyans on Twitter with many left in stitches by the scene.

