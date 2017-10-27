Kenya: Nasa-Jubilee 'Tea Fight' Thrills Social Media

An altercation between Jubilee and Nasa MPs has evoked interesting reactions from the online community making netizens a confused lot on whether they should acknowledge the fact that for once it is the politicians doing the fighting or condemn the reckless behavior.

It all started when Elgoyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that he had paid a refreshment bill for the Nasa leaders, while giving a press conference at Panafric Hotel.

That is when furious Nasa leaders led by Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch stormed the press conference forcing Mr Murkomen to flee after a bitter verbal exchange.

This was then followed by Senator Sakaja coming in to conclude the Jubilee press conference that had been interrupted but was unable to do as the Mathare MP came back to continue expressing his displeasure at his fellow legislators.

The press conference was cut short when blows were exchanged between Mr Oluoch a group of men from the Jubilee side.

On social media Kenyans found the uncensored raw footage of the confrontation at the end of the Election Day entertaining.

If you think BABA is the only person anajua ku withdraw... ask Murkomen what he did at PANAFRIC HOTEL

-- Millie Omondi (@wendymadoo) October 26, 2017

Live TV is getting tricky. You might think you are watching the news and then a trailer of an upcoming drama show airs from the Panafric

-- Edwin Kuria (@eddbrainy) October 26, 2017

When Murkomen threatens you just mention Panafric and walk away.

-- Gabriel Munyoki (@Gmmunyoki) October 26, 2017

Iblame the media for giving mediocres https://t.co/E44YL5yi6j at panafric should receive complete outage.

-- martin njite (@MartinNjite) October 26, 2017

😁😁😁 @ntvkenya camera man pale Panafric 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏. I salute you

-- Leon Lidigu (@LeonLidigu) October 26, 2017

Lessons from panafric hotel.. How to anger a luo.. Pay their bills 😂😂😂😂✋✋✋#ElectionsBoycottKE #KenyaPoll #KenyaElections

-- DamnItsByron (@ByronRozzay) October 26, 2017

Panafric never tell a luo you are paying for his bills never ever.

-- Jacob Juma (@JaceJuma) October 26, 2017

The 'tea joke' by Murkomen In Live Tv Became Hotter Than The Tea In The Panafric Hotel #KenyaIsVoting

-- G-Frank (@mwaigeorge2) October 26, 2017