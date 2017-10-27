Botswana: BOTESSA Elects New Executive Committee

Gaborone — The Botswana Tertiary Students Sport Association (BOTESSA) has elected a new executive committee to take the office for the next four years.

The association's elections, which were held in Maun, saw Herbert Letsebe elected to the position of president.

Dr Mellusi Rapar was voted vice president, administration, Keorapetse Setlhare vice president, technical, Moreetsi Kedisang, secretary general, Botho Thobega, vice secretary general, Boiki Selerio, treasurer, and Duncan Segabo, communications and marketing officer.

Addressing members of the media in Gaborone recently, Letsebe applauded the previous committee for the work done during their stay in the office.

He noted that the association was awarded the BNSC group code of the year, adding that the previous committee worked tirelessly towards achieving BOTESSA's goals.

Letsebe said the newly elected committee would continue where the previous committee left, adding that a foundation had been already laid.

Letsebe further said the association would organise coaching clinics for coordinators to get training in different fields in order to motivate them.

The coaching clinics, he said, would also help them to continue the sport journey even if they retired from the association, noting that coordinators were also working as volunteers.

Source : BOPA