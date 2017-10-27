South Africa: Police Breakthrough - Suspected Gangster Arrested for String of Johannesburg Murders

A suspected gang member has been arrested for at least four murders committed in Eldorado Park and Sophiatown in 2016 and 2017.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo on Thursday said the man, 30, was taken into custody in Kliptown on Wednesday night.

A source with knowledge of the matter said it was understood that suspected drug lords had been targeted in Eldorado Park, with three being killed recently.

The source claimed the suspect had strong ties to Cape Town gangsters and may have been acting on someone's orders.

It appeared, according to the source, that drug dealers were being targeted and "wiped out".

This information was not confirmed with the police.

In Cape Town, shootings have recently spiked. A man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Scottsdene on Thursday.

Masondo said the arrest in Kliptown came after police were conducting an operation, during which they stopped a car with two occupants inside.

"Upon searching the suspects, police found an unlicensed firearm in the possession of one of the occupants," Masondo said.

"Preliminary investigation linked the suspect to four cases of murder that he [allegedly] committed in Sophiatown and one in Eldorado Park, between 2016 and 2017."

Masondo said the arrest was a breakthrough as police were intent on recovering unlicensed firearms.

The man was expected to appear in court once formally charged.

"His arrest will help the police continue with the investigations that will bring closure to the families of the murdered people," Masondo said.

