26 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Breakthrough - Suspected Gangster Arrested for String of Johannesburg Murders

Tagged:

Related Topics

A suspected gang member has been arrested for at least four murders committed in Eldorado Park and Sophiatown in 2016 and 2017.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo on Thursday said the man, 30, was taken into custody in Kliptown on Wednesday night.

A source with knowledge of the matter said it was understood that suspected drug lords had been targeted in Eldorado Park, with three being killed recently.

The source claimed the suspect had strong ties to Cape Town gangsters and may have been acting on someone's orders.

It appeared, according to the source, that drug dealers were being targeted and "wiped out".

This information was not confirmed with the police.

In Cape Town, shootings have recently spiked. A man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Scottsdene on Thursday.

Masondo said the arrest in Kliptown came after police were conducting an operation, during which they stopped a car with two occupants inside.

"Upon searching the suspects, police found an unlicensed firearm in the possession of one of the occupants," Masondo said.

"Preliminary investigation linked the suspect to four cases of murder that he [allegedly] committed in Sophiatown and one in Eldorado Park, between 2016 and 2017."

Masondo said the arrest was a breakthrough as police were intent on recovering unlicensed firearms.

The man was expected to appear in court once formally charged.

"His arrest will help the police continue with the investigations that will bring closure to the families of the murdered people," Masondo said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Pregnant Blue Duiker Put Down After Hooves, Horns Cut

A pregnant blue duiker that had its hooves and horns cut had to be put down because of the excruciating pain it was… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.