Luanda — The team of Petro de Luanda beat today at 11 de Novembro Stadium FC Bravos do Maquis by 2-0 in the first leg of the Angolan Cup semi-final in soccer.

Tiago Azulão and Job scored the goals of the tricolor club.

The second leg match will take place on November 1 at the Mundundulueno stadium in the city of Luena.

The other semi-final is being played between 1º de Agosto and Progresso do Sambizanga, with advantage for the military team (3-2).

The final will be played on 11 November.

The winners of this trophy, in possession of Recreativo do Libolo of Cuanza Sul, will represent the country in the next edition of the Confederation Cup.