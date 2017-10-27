Western Sahara: Sahrawis Reiterate Willingness to Cooperate for Western Sahara's Decolonization

Chahid El Hafed — - The Sahrawi Council of Ministers reiterated the Sahrawi side's willingness to cooperated with the United Nations to complete the decolonization process of Western Sahara and condemned "Morocco's stubbornness" which flouts the resolutions of the international legality, warning against the possible effects of the deadlock in the Sahrawi issue.

"The Sahrawi side reiterates its willingness to cooperate with the United Nations for the completion of the decolonization process of Western Sahara and condemns Morocco's stubbornness which flouted the resolutions of the international legality, with the complicity of some powers including France," affirmed the Sahrawi Council of Ministers in a communiqué released following the warp up of the meeting chaired Wednesday by the Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO and President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) Brahim Gali.

While outlining the annual evaluation of the Sahrawi government's programme for 2017, the Sahrawi ministers expressed their gratitude towards the African Union for "its positions of principle aimed at defending the statutes of the African Union and its decisions."

In the same regard, the Sahrawi Council of Ministers called on the Sahrawi people to preserve the national unity within the framework of the Sahrawi State under the leadership of the Frente POLISARIO, take up the challenges and to face Morocco's schemes and its warlike plans.

He also urged the institutions to make further efforts and sacrifice to impose the completion of the sovereignty and establish a national plan, the dream of all the Sahrawi people's generations.

- SPS