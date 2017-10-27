26 October 2017

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Algeria: UN News Centre Must Be in Harmony With Principles of Objectivity, Ethics, Says Algeria's Deputy Representative

New York (UN) — Algeria's Deputy Representative to the United Nations Mohammed Bessedik said that the UN news centre must be in harmony with the principles of objectivity, ethics and equality that govern the work of the UN organization.

He stressed the need to faithfully report the debates in its press releases.

Speaking during a debate on information at the Special Political and Decolonization Committee, Bessedik said that the news centre personnel should abstain from issuing any comment and just report faithfully the "facts" in its press releases.

"It is unacceptable that breaches are noticed in the coverage of the different UN meetings, in particular the works of the UN Committee. We have denounced the bias in favour of other delegations and asked once again the news centre to prevent disinformation in this regard," he said.

The UN Secretariat General and news centre had offered apologies following the distorted remarks of petitioners on Western Sahara.

Such a situation should be seriously tackled because this is a recurrent problem, added the deputy representative.

The representative of Algeria called on the news centre to put an end to this situation. "Miscommunication could turn into a political problem, as highlighted by the chairman of the Committee, Rafael Dario Ramirez Carreno," he said.

In this regard, he reiterated the request of the Algerian delegation to publish the 1975 report of the Special Committee on Decolonization on Western Sahara, a request already made by Algeria on several occasions during previous sessions.

