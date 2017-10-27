Angola: Economist Defends Progressive Integration of Informal Economy

Luanda — An Angolan economist Fernando Heitor Thursday in Luanda defended the progressive integration of the informal economy in the formal sector, starting with the identification of spaces and registration of informal operators.

The economist was speaking on the topic: "Specialties of coexistence model between the formal and informal economy" during the XXI technical and scientific conferences of the Eduardo dos Santos Foundation, underway in Luanda.

He spoke of the need for acceptance, validation and integration of Dead Capital (informality).

He said that the objective is to creating national wealth, productivity gains and competitiveness, as well as limiting space for informal activities.

The economist also defended the reduction of regional inequalities, creating economic and social attraction zones, urban civic education, professional training and entrepreneurship, as well as strict administrative measures, punitive policy and judicial measures.

Heitor slammed the informal economic activities in the country.

According to him, these activities are atypical and disorderly, putting in permanent danger of death the sellers and clients.

He regretted the fact that such activities are often exercised along the Luanda streets and in front of the public institutions.