Liberia: Nimba County Chiefs Reject PYJ Endorsement of George Weah

Monrovia — Nimba County is divided. The elders and chiefs are at one side of the political divide, while the most prominent political actor in the county, Senator Prince Y. Johnson, is on the opposite side.

While Senator Johnson was at his Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) headquarters in Congo Town endorsing Senator Weah's candidacy for the runoff election, the chiefs of the land were at the House of Vice President Joseph Boakai in Rehab Community, Paynesville distancing themselves from the endorsement.

The head of the Chiefs Council of Nimba, Chief Peter Barloun told reporters Thursday that Senator Johnson's decision did not meet the approval of the Chiefs Council of the county.

The chiefs' revelation contradicts Senator Johnson's assertion during the endorsement ceremony that he had consulted all major stakeholders in Nimba County before coming up with the decision to endorse Senator Weah's candidacy in the runoff election.

Chief Barloun described Senator Johnson's decision as a betrayal of the several discussions held that the county would support Vice President Boakai in the runoff election.

"Before taking such decision as a son of the soil, he should have consulted us but he didn't consult us as planned after returning to the country.

"We were divided during the first round of the election because our son Prince was in the race but now his going to the CDC is on his own and we will support our VP Boakai to the end by running vigorous campaign in the counties and house to house engagement to ensure victory for VP Boakai," Chief Barloun said.

The Oldest Paramount Chief and head of elders Council, Mr. Robert Sehneah, told reporters that Senator Johnson's decision is not favored by the majority in the county.

According to him, the delegation met Senator Johnson before his declaration and he told them that he was resolved to support CDC after several meetings held with him, in which he assured them of his fullest support to Vice President Joseph Boakai.

"What led to the massive support he received because is our leader and that doesn't mean the entire county will support CDC because of him," he said.

"We, the elders of the land, have our voice and have resolved to vote Joseph Boakai to the end of day. Our son was in the race that was why we were divided but he is no more in the race so we will not follow him to where he gone to because he is on his own," chief Sehneah added.

Senator Thomas Grupee also said Senator Johnson as an individual cannot conjure the entire county to vote for who he supports.

"We are not deterred because it was this same Prince who said Weah wasn't prepared to lead the nation or else there would be serious bloodshed in the country due to the recent incident between CDC and Liberty Party (LP)," Sen. Grupee averred.