26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Family Counseling Center Completed By 2018

Huambo — A family counseling center based in the central Huambo province, whose works started in March 2014, will be completed in 2018, announced Thursday the Minister of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women, Victória Francisco da Conceição.

The minister was speaking to the press at the end of the two-day visit to the central Huambo province.

The minister admitted that the constraints that hindered the completion of the works in the Lossambo neighborhood have been overcome.

According to her, efforts are being made so that the infrastructure can start operating next year.

On Wednesday, the minister visited the infrastructure which, according to the source, is part of the challenges to offer more dignified assistance to the people victims of domestic violence and tackle conflicts within the family.

Angola

