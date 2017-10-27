26 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Visits Mogadishu Blast Victims in Ankara

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre on Thursday met the injured victims of the recent Mogadishu blast who have been receiving treatment in a hospital in Ankara

Thirty-five Somalis, including three children, injured in the truck bombing were airlifted to Turkey for medical treatment following an Oct. 14 truck bomb which killed at least 358 people and injured 228 others in Mogadishu.

"Our brothers in this country [Turkey] stood by us when we needed [them] the most," he said during his visit at Ankara Numune Hospital.

The hospital visit was a part of Kayre's three-day official visit to Turkey.

Earlier on Thursday, Khayre met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

