26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sports Minister Assesses Infrastructure in Huíla

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, works from Friday, in Lubango, province of Huíla, to assess among other activities, the state of sports infrastructures.

During her stay in the province, according to the program to which Angop had access on Thursday, the Cabinet minister will visit in the morning the National Stadium of Tundavala and the multipurpose pavilion of Senhora do Monte.

She will have a mixed agenda in the afternoon, which has to do with youth and sports, especially a meeting with leaders of sports associations, youth clubs of the province.

A lecture on "Youth and Family" has been scheduled for Saturday, as part of the 6th Pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Muxima do Toco.

The Tundavala National Stadium was built in 2009, for CAN tournament in the following year, while Nossa Senhora do Monte pavilion was built three years earlier, for the Afrobasket of 2017. Both infrastructures have been without maintenance for more than five years and with risk of collapse.

Angola

Lunda Sul - Official Defends Permanent Training of Police Officers

The governor of the eastern Lunda Sul province Ernesto Kiteculo has defended the technical and professional training of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.