Angola: Sports Minister Assesses Infrastructure in Huíla

Lubango — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, works from Friday, in Lubango, province of Huíla, to assess among other activities, the state of sports infrastructures.

During her stay in the province, according to the program to which Angop had access on Thursday, the Cabinet minister will visit in the morning the National Stadium of Tundavala and the multipurpose pavilion of Senhora do Monte.

She will have a mixed agenda in the afternoon, which has to do with youth and sports, especially a meeting with leaders of sports associations, youth clubs of the province.

A lecture on "Youth and Family" has been scheduled for Saturday, as part of the 6th Pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Muxima do Toco.

The Tundavala National Stadium was built in 2009, for CAN tournament in the following year, while Nossa Senhora do Monte pavilion was built three years earlier, for the Afrobasket of 2017. Both infrastructures have been without maintenance for more than five years and with risk of collapse.