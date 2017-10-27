26 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Wali - 'North Darfur Can Expect House-to-House Searches to Collect Weapons, Vehicles'

El Fasher — The Wali (governor) of North Darfur, Abdelwahid Yousif, says he has received more than 3,000 weapons from the Popular Defence Forces of Mellit.

The Wali announced the government's mobilisation of "the largest military force of its kind to collect weapons and four-wheel-drive vehicles" and that the second phase of the collection of weapons will be accompanied by a thorough inspection of houses and residences, once the deadline of todat has passed.

Wali Yousif called on all the people of the state to contribute to awareness of the collection of weapons so as not to be affected by the law, which he said would be applied fairly to all without exception.

El Fasher

Tijani Abdallah Saleh, Commissioner of El Fasher and the head of the high committee for the campaign of collecting weapons and licensing vehicles in the locality, said today is the last day for people to register and hand-over of the vehicles to the command of the 6th Infantry in El Fasher.

The Commissioner has warned that vehicles not registered and handed-over on time will be confiscated.

Sudan

