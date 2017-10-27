26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - Fire-Brigade Holds Prevention Fair

Luanda — Fire safety and accident prevention equipment will be displayed during a Fair that will be held next weekend at the Kilamba satellite city in Luanda.

The event will be promoted by the provincial Command of National Fire Service (SPCB).

Speaking to Angop, the corporation's spokesperson, Faustino Minguês, said that the Fair dubbed "Help to Help" will address the constant elevator interlocks in the Kilamba city-based buildings, due to repeated power outages.

The event is also supposed to display light and heavy fire fighting vehicles, support and first aid vehicles, intervention motorbikes and other complementary equipment.

Kilamba city, Belas municipality, is located 40 km centre of Luanda.

The satellite city has population estimated at 120,000 inhabitants, housed in 20,002 homes, distributed in 710 buildings.

