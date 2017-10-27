Angola: Transport Sector Told to Seek Financial Balance

Luanda — Luanda Railway and all public transportation companies have been warned to find solutions to their economic and financial balance as their working strategy consist of sale of a product or service provision in the market.

This warning was launched by the Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, while speaking at the opening ceremony of third meeting of Luanda Railway (CFL E.P), ahead of celebration of 129th anniversary.

The minister said that Angola and many other countries are increasingly less available to subsidize the public companies.

According to him, they do not see the improvements in profits related to reduction of costs, profitability of the operation and therefore, in obtaining positive operating results.

According to the minister, in many countries, if a public company can not consistently achieve positive results, the so-called "EBIDTA", its existence is questioned by the respective government.

In the case of Angola, he recalled, the government's programme also is intended to find solutions to the public companies, which fail to see the profitability.

One of the aspects pointed out by the transport minister, in order to overcome certain problems, is the need to pay close attention to the quality of the service provided to the customer, which he considered a variable still absent from many public companies in Angola, including in his sector.

"It is customers who make the companies profitable and pay the salaries to their staff, so they should be the main focus," said Augusto Tomás.

On the other hand, he called for a greater culture of safety on national railways due to the accidents reported on daily basis.