Luanda — The team of 1º de Agosto have qualified today for champion clubs league in women's basketball, after defeating Interclube by 57-49, for the last round of the Zone VI qualifiers in Gaberone, Botswana.

The military club finished in second place, with 11 points, and joined Ferroviario de Maputo, winners of this tournament with 12 points.

This tournament was played by seven teams in the system all against all in one lap, having scored the top two.

The final phase of the African champions league in senior women's basketball will be held in Luanda next November.