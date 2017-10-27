26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Parliament Meets Friday in Extraordinary Session

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) holds this Friday in Luanda, its 1st extraordinary plenary session of the 1st Legislative Session of the IV Legislature, for the constitution of the internal organs of the Parliament.

The agenda of the session is focused on the movement of deputies, discussion and voting on draft resolutions approving the name and composition of the specialized working committees of the AN and its board of directors.

The draft resolution approving the composition of the leadership of the women's parliamentary group and the standing committee of the National Assembly shall be voted at the extraordinary session.

The 1st legislative session of Parliament's fourth legislature, held on the 16th October, was marked by the address on the State of the Nation of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

In the framework of the general elections of 2017, the IV Legislature of the National Assembly counts on 150 deputies of the MPLA, 51 of UNITA, 16 of the coalition CASA-CE, two of the PRS and one of the FNLA, a total of 220 parliamentarians.

