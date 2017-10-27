Angola: Lunda Norte - Governor Calls On Administrators for More Responsibility

Dundo — The eastern Lunda Norte province's governor Ernesto Muangala has demanded the Municipaly administrator greater responsibility for solving the problems of citizens.

The governor made the appeal at the swearing in of the Municipal administrators held on Wednesday, stressing the need to place the public interest above their private ones and allow the common good to prevail.

In order to achieve this goal in the short term, Ernesto Muangala said that he counted on the contribution by the newly sworn in administrators.

With the commitment and engagement of municipal administrators, the governor intends to reduce inequalities, fight hunger and poverty through integrated programmes aimed at rural families.

Ernesto Muangala called for permanent dialogue with the population, as well as a strict fight against corruption and nepotism.

Sworn in were administrators of Chitato (Alberto Muquendi), Cuilo (Maria Ngambo), Lóvua (Domingas Martins), Lubalo (João Uarinhenga), Xá-Muteba (Joaquim Miguel) and Lucapa (Rogério Muanginda).

The list includes administrators of municipal of Caúngula (Agostinho Paiva), Capenda-Camulemba (Jacinto Valente), Cambulo (Silvestre Cheleca) and Cuango (Guilherme Cango).