26 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Government Should Prepare for the Return of Diaspora Gambians

The Government has been encouraging Gambians in the Diaspora to come back to play their role in building a new Gambia. However, it is not known where to go to put one's abilities in the service of the Nation.

It is therefore necessary to tell those interested in coming, where to go upon arrival, to have a discussion on plans and prospects for engagement.

This would enable the country to keep data on those who come to register their interest. They should be sensitised to know what is expected from them.

